Pastor of the Month
HomePastor Of The Month

Pastor Of The Month: May

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pastor Of The Month Raleigh

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Join us this month to show your Pastor how much he or she is appreciated. Just submit your Pastor’s photo and feel free to tell us about them and how they impact the community.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Time to nominate, May 3rd-9th, come back to vote, May 10th-16th, and find out the winner, May 17th.

EMAIL ANY QUESTIONS OR REPORT ISSUES TO VICTORIA OUR ONLINE EDITOR AT CMCGRAW@RADIO-ONE.COM.

Also, enjoy:

{WATCH} When Black Women Unite

Smokie Norful Teams Up With Illinois State To Offer COVID-19 Vaccines To 1,000 Chicago Residents

Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One

HEAD TO THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close