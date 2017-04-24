Entertainment News
WE 2017: Bishop Hezekiah Walker Performs Live! [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff
Bishop Hezekiah Walker brought the crowd to their feet at Women’s Empowerment 2017.

Pastor of the Love Fellowship Tabernacle in New York, the Bishop led a packed arena in praise and worship singing hits like “Souled Out,” “You’re All I Need,” and “Amazing.”

