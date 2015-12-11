danielle brooks , Jennifer Hudson
Home

The Color Purple Opened On Broadway, And We Feel Like We Went To Church And Got A Good Word

Posted December 11, 2015

1. Danielle Brooks during curtain call

Danielle Brooks during curtain call

2. Jennifer Hudson during curtain call

Jennifer Hudson during curtain call

3. Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango

Cynthia Erivo and Joaquina Kalukango

4. Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba

Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba

5. Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks

Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and Danielle Brooks

6. Samira Wiley and Gabrielle Sidibe

Samira Wiley and Gabrielle Sidibe

7. Jennifer Hudson (who plays the role of ‘Shug’ and Margaret Avery (who played the role of ‘Shug Avery’ in the film)

Jennifer Hudson (who plays the role of ‘Shug’ and Margaret Avery (who played the role of ‘Shug Avery’ in the film)

8. (L-R) David Otunga Jr, Jennifer Hudson, Nephew of Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

(L-R) David Otunga Jr, Jennifer Hudson, Nephew of Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga

9. ‘Orange is The New Black’ cast Laverne Cox, Selenis Leyva, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne Moore, Uzo Aduba, and Lea DeLaria

‘Orange is The New Black’ cast Laverne Cox, Selenis Leyva, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne Moore, Uzo Aduba, and Lea DeLaria

10. Samira Wiley, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba and Yael Stone

Samira Wiley, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba and Yael Stone

11. Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks

Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks

12. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks
