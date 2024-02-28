10 Messages From Women’s Empowerment Expo Speaker Sarah Jakes Roberts That Will Leave You Inspired

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a powerhouse and as we enter Women’s History Month, we have to give her some flowers for being an inspiration to Christian women across the nation.

Sarah is a well-respected author, speaker, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the founder of Woman Evolve. She continues to inspire women across the nation by “challenging the norms of what a woman of faith” looks like while spreading the Word of God in a way that is powerful yet revolutionary.

Get your tickets to see Sarah Jakes Roberts at Women’s Empowerment Expo on April 13!

Her desire for women to be the best and most complete version of themselves while embarking on their spiritual journey is what makes her a powerhouse!

As we are getting ready to welcome Sarah Jakes Roberts to Raleigh for our 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo on April 13, here are a few of her messages that will not only inspire you but challenge your way of thinking.

