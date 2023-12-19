Here Are 7 Scriptures To Take With You In The New Year

We’re a few days shy of 2024 and as we approach a new calendar year, the bible is the perfect place for those searching for a renewed faith.
No book is more hopeful than the Bible and for those searching or longing for a better relationship with God, there is no better place to start than the scriptures.
As you seek guidance on your 2024 walk, below are seven scriptures that will give you a sense of renewed faith and hope.
1. Proverbs 4:25-27Source:Getty
“Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you. Ponder the path of your feet; then all your ways will be sure. Do not swerve to the right or to the left; turn your foot away from evil.”
2. Isaiah 43:18-19Source:Getty
“Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland.”
3. Romans 15:13Source:Getty
“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
4. Isaiah 65:17-19Source:Getty
“See, I will create new heavens and a new earth. The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind.
But be glad and rejoice forever in what I will create, for I will create Jerusalem to be a delight and its people a joy.
I will rejoice over Jerusalem and take delight in my people; the sound of weeping and of crying will be heard in it no more.”
5. Proverbs 3:5-6Source:Getty
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
6. James 1:12Source:Getty
“God blesses those who patiently endure testing and temptation. Afterward they will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those who love him.”
7. Jeremiah 29:11Source:Getty
“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”