Here Are 7 Scriptures To Take With You In The New Year

We’re a few days shy of 2024 and as we approach a new calendar year, the bible is the perfect place for those searching for a renewed faith.

No book is more hopeful than the Bible and for those searching or longing for a better relationship with God, there is no better place to start than the scriptures.

As you seek guidance on your 2024 walk, below are seven scriptures that will give you a sense of renewed faith and hope.

