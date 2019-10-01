CLOSE
GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

Posted October 1, 2019

Did you know? A growing share of Black men are completing high school and college. Research shows that for the first time in U.S. history, 90 percent of African Americans ages 25 and order have completed high school. 

That’s something to celebrate!

This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn’t afford them. See photos below!

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com

1. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

2. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

3. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

4. GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

