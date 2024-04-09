Listen Live
Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With

Published on April 9, 2024

Eid al-Fitr celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. How do you break fast on Eid? Before the breaking of the fast, tradition calls for cleansing, new clothes, and prayer that kicks off a multi-day celebration of festivities with friends, family, and then feasting! Below are Eid al-Fitr foods to break fast with.

SEE ALSO: Eid Mubarak! What to Be Thankful For During The Holy Month of Ramadan

Traditional Eid al-Fitr Foods To Break Fast With  was originally published on elev8.com

1. Baklava

Baklava Source:Getty

2. Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates Source:Getty

3. Butter Cookies

Butter Cookies Source:Getty

4. Atayef

Atayef Source:Getty

5. Fatira and Cambaabur Bread

Fatira and Cambaabur Bread Source:Getty

6. Bean Pie

Bean Pie Source:Getty

7. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma Source:Getty

8. Tajine

Tajine Source:Getty

9. Manti

Manti Source:Getty

10. Bolani

Bolani Source:Getty

11. Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang Source:Getty

