Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Christian music’s biggest night returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville yesterday (October 15) as entertainers celebrated the 50th annual Dove Awards.
Lauren Diagle won big with three awards for artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.
Kirk Franklin’s win for gospel artist of the year and contempory gospel song of the year was also a highlight as he shed light on last week’s police killing of Atatiana Jefferson during his acceptance speech.
“A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy,” he said.
Performances included Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, CeCe Winans and more.
See a list of gospel artists who were honored with awards and check out exclusive photos from the night below!
Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle
New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole
Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” – Hillsong
Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac
Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin
Song of the Year: “You Say” – Lauren Daigle
Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne
Traditional Gospel Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence
Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin
Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven
Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI
Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
Click here for the full list of winners.
1. Travis Greene
Travis Greene attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
2. Jonathan McReynolds
Jonathan McReynold performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
3. Dorinda Clark-Cole
Dorinda Clark-Cole attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
4. Kelontae Gavin
Kelontae Gavin performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
5. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
Tasha Cobbs attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
6. CeCe Winans
CeCe Winans performs at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
7. Kirk Franklin
Kirk Franklin performs during the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
8. William McDowell
William McDowell attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
9. Lecrae
Lecrae attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
10. Anthony J. Brown
Anthony J. Brown attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
11. Casey J
Casey J attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
12. Phil Thompson and Takiyah Romain
Takiyah Romain and Phil Thompson attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
13. Jonathan McReynolds
Jonathan McReynolds attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
14. Tyler Little
Tyler Little attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
15. Ben and Jewel Tankard
Jewel LaGreen and Ben Tankard attend the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
16. Tauren Wells
Tauren Wells attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
17. Aaron Cole
Aaron Cole attends the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Lipscomb University on October 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.