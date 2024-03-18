Listen Live
Celebrate Women's History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Published on March 18, 2024

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1

Source: Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice / R1

We’re halfway through Women’s History Month and want to highlight the powerful voices we hear in gospel music.

Like all genres, women significantly impact the gospel industry, including the legacies of Mahalia Jackson and Fanny Crosby.

RELATED: 25 Black Gospel Artists That Have Made Significant Impacts On The Genre

Fanny Crosby wrote more than 8.000 gospel songs and hymns and is known as one of the most prolific hymnists in history. Known as the “Queen of Gospel Song Writers”  more than 100 million copies were printed of her works and her impacts are still felt today.

Mahalia Jackson known as the “Queen of Gospel Song,” was described by Harry Belafonte as “the single most powerful black woman in the United States”.  In fact, later in life, she refused to sing anything but gospel. “I sing God’s music because it makes me feel free. It gives me hope. With the blues, when you finish, you still have the blues,” Jackson once said.

During her music career, Jackson recorded about 30 albums, and eight of her records sold more than a million copies each.

Mahalia, Fanny, and many others throughout history have paved the way for the artists we know and love today.

Below are a few we want to celebrate this Women’s History Month! Who is your favorite?

Celebrate Women's History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

1. Maurette Brown Clark

2. Pastor Shirley Caesar

3. Tamela Mann

4. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

5. LaShun Pace

6. Yolanda Adams

7. Mary, Mary

8. CeCe Winans

9. The Clark Sisters

10. Le’Andria Johnson

11. Jekalyn Carr

12. Kierra Sheard

13. Anita Wilson

14. Judith Christie McAllister

15. Koryn Hawthorne

