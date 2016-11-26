Celeb Pics Of The Week 11/19 – 11/25: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump; Solange Brings Love To Louisiana & More!

Check out what your faves were up to this week!

Antonia 'Toya' Wright signs a book at her official Book Release Party at CRU on November 22 in Atlanta.

Kandi Burruss comes out for Toya Wright's Official Book Release Party at CRU on November 22 in Atlanta.

Tameka 'Tiny' Harris chills with the lady of the hour atToya Wright's Official Book Release Party at CRU on November 22 in Atlanta.

Rasheeda steps out for Toya Wright's Official Book release Party at CRU on November 22 in Atlanta.

Toya Wright poses for a shot at her official Book Release Party at CRU on November 22 in Atlanta.

Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton attend the Hawks V Pelicans at Philips Arena on November 22 in Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey chats with Andy Cohen and Rebecca Romijn on 'Watch What Happens Live' on November 20.

Cynthia Bailey kikis with Rebecca Romijn on 'Watch What Happens Live' on November 20.

Young Jeezy and Keshia Knight Pulliam attend the 5th annual 'No reservations Needed Dinner' at Atlanta Mission on November 22 in Atlanta.

Keshia Knight Pulliam serves others at the The 5th Annual 'No Reservations Needed Dinner' at Atlanta Mission on November 22.

Wendy Williams hosts the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala on November 21 in Washington, DC.

Mariah Carey attends Open Spotlight at The Oasis during Airbnb Open LA – Day 3 on November 19 in Los Angeles.

Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled attend DJ Khaled 'The Keys' Book Launch Dinner Presented By Penguin Random House And CIROC on November 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna shares a bright smile on the set of 'Ocean's Eight' on November 23 in New York City.

Vanessa De Luca, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Solange Knowles and Michelle Ebanks attend Love On Louisiana: An Essence hometown heroes tribute celebrating the resilience of the Baton Rouge community on November 20 in Louisiana.

Kelly Rowland chats with Michelle Ebanks at Love On Louisiana: An Essence hometown heroes tribute celebrating the resilience of the Baton Rouge community on November 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Solange Knowles and Deedra Wilson take a selife at Love On Louisiana: An Essence hometown heroes tribute celebrating the resilience of the Baton Rouge community on November 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Nicki Minaj performs with DJ Khaled at The 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20.

Teyana Taylor arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles.

Janelle Monae strikes a stunning pose at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson steps out for the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles.

Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson speak onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20 in Los Angeles.

Ciara and her baby bump at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Ciara proudly debuts her baby belly in a stunning dress at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles.