NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round

This post was updated on April 24, 2025. This post was originally published on April 28, 2023. The 2025 NFL Draft took place on April 24, 2025. In the 2024 draft, the top two picks were each Black quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams (USC) No. 1 overall. The rookie had an up-and-down campaign, but it looks like he could be in for a nice run in year two under new Bears leadership. 32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team The No. 2 pick in 2024, however, made lots of noise. Jayden Daniels (LSU) was picked by the Washington Commanders and had a historic rookie NFL season. He led the Washington football team all the way to the NFC Championship and is already one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks. Before we move on, congratulations to those young men for their life-changing accomplishments! Hard work and dedication has resulted in maximum success! Will the 2025 NFL Draft bring more record-breakers into the most popular sport on Earth? Keep scrolling for a complete list of black QBs taken in the first round of each NFL draft! List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2025

1. Cam Ward: 2025 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 1, Titans Source: Getty GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami celebrates after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

2. Caleb Williams: 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 1, Bears Source: Getty DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams poses with his jersey after being taken first overall by the Chicago Bears during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

3. Jayden Daniels: 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 2, Commanders Source: Getty DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked second overall during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI.

4. Michael Penix Jr: 2024 NFL Draft – Round 1 Pick 8, Falcons Source: Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 29: Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies poses for portraits at the Indiana Convention Center on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

5. Bryce Young: 2023 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Panthers Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

6. CJ Stroud: 2023 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 2, Texans Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: (L-R) C.J. Stroud poses NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

7. Anthony Richardson: 2023 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 4, Colts Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 27: Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with commissioner Roger Goodell after being drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Red Carpet event on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8. Trey Lance: 2021 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, 49ers Source: Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Trey Lance poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected third by the San Francisco 49ers during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

9. Justin Fields: 2021 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 11, Bears Source: Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

10. Tua Tagovailoa: 2020 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 5, Dolphins Source: Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: Tua Tagovailoa #QB17 of Alabama interviews during the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s important to note that Tagovailoa isn’t black, he’s Samoan. But, as a person of color, he makes today’s list! (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

11. Kyler Murray: 2019 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Cardinals Source: Getty NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 25: The Arizona Cardinals select Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

12. Dwayne Haskins: 2019 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 15, *Commanders Source: Getty ASHBURN, VA – MAY 11:Washington first-round draft pick quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. during the Washington Redskins rookie camp in Ashburn, VA on May 11, 2019. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

13. Lamar Jackson: 2018 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 32, Ravens Source: Getty ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 26: Lamar Jackson holds up a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd pick during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Statium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

14. Patrick Mahomes: 2017 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 10, Chiefs Source: Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates onstage with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,american football – sport,nfl,three quarter length,incidental people,missouri,vince lombardi trophy,nfl draft,kansas city – missouri,kansas city chiefs,round one,stage – performance space,draft – sports,patrick mahomes – american football quarterback,2023

15. Deshaun Watson: 2017 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 12, Texans Source: Getty PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: The Houston Texans select Deshaun Watson with the 12th pick at the 2017 NFL Draft and poses for photos with his jersey at the 2017 NFL Draft Theater on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

16. Jameis Winston: 2015 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Buccaneers Source: Getty 2015 NFL Draft first overall pick Jameis Winston works out during the Buccaneers Rookie Camp at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

17. Teddy Bridgewater: 2014 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 32, Vikings Source: Getty Teddy Bridgewater holds a #1 Vikings jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings during the first round at the 2014 NFL Draft. The 2104 NFL Draft was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

18. EJ Manuel: 2013 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 16, Bills Source: Getty Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) in action during the 2014 Buffalo Bills OTA practice session at the Buffalo Bills Field House in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Kellen Micah/ICON SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

19. Robert Griffin III: 2012 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 2, *Commanders Source: Getty NEW YORK, NY April 26, 2012 Baylor QB Robert Griffin III and his family as he is drafted on April 26, 2012 in New York, NY (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

20. Cam Newton: 2011 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Panthers Source: Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK-April 28: The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn QB Cam Newton with the #1 selection in the draft on April 28 2011 in New York, N.Y.(Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

21. Josh Freeman: 2009 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 17, Buccaneers Source: Getty Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and No 17 overall pick Josh Freeman victorious with #1 jersey at Radio City Music Hall. New York, NY. (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

22. JaMarcus Russel: 2007 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Raiders Source: Getty Oakland Raiders QB and No 1 overall pick JaMarcus Russell with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell victorious, holding #1 jersey at Radio City Music Hall. New York, NY. (Photo by David Bergman /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

23. Vince Young: 2006 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, Titans Source: Getty Vince Young, QB from the University of Texas, is the 3rd pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in NY, NY on April 29, 2006. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

24. Jason Cambell: 2005 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 25, *Commanders Source: Getty Baltimore, MD Washington Redskins against the Baltimore Ravens in a controlled scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, August 5, 2005. Washington Redskins draft pick quarterback Jason Campbell in the huddle during the controlled scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at BM&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday, August 6, 2005. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

25. Byron Leftwich: 2003 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 7, Jaguars Source: Getty Madison Square Theater, New York City. Byron Leftwich tips his cap at the request of a photographer after being chosen by the Jacksonville Panthers in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon in New York. (Photo by Kevin Clark/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

26. Mike Vick: 2001 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 1, Falcons Source: Getty Michael Vick was the top pick by the Atlanta Falcons and the #1 pick overall in the NFL Draft 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, April 21, 2001. (photo by Gabe Palacio/Getty Images)

27. Donovan McNabb: 1999 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 2, Eagles Source: Getty Donovan McNabb of the Philadelphia Eagles holds up his Eagles jersey during the NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

28. Akili Smith: 1999 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, Bengals Source: Getty Akili Smith of the Cincinnati Bengals stands next to the NFL Commisioner Paul Tagliabue and holds up his Bangals jersey during the NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

29. Dante Culpepper: 1999 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 11, Vikings Source: Getty Daunte Culpepper of the Minnesota Vikings stands next to the NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and holds up his Vikings jersey during the NFL Draft at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Mandatory Credit: Ezra O. Shaw /Allsport

30. Steve McNair: 1995 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 3, Oilers Source: Getty NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue stands with Steve McNair the number 1 draft pick of the Houston Oilers in the 1995 NFL draft on April 22, 1995, at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

31. Andre Ware: 1990 NFL Draft – Round 1, Pick 7, Lions Source: Getty Andre Ware of the Detroit Lions warms up against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium circa 1993 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Owen C. Shaw/Getty Images)