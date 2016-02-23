Best In Show: London Fashion Week Throws A Pattern Party With Romantic Style

Click through our gallery for the best looks from London Fashion Week featuring Alexander Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Eudon Choi, Peter Pilotto, Erdem, Charlotte Olympia and more!
1. Alexander McQueen
McQueen brings an air of romantic artwork to FW16. Embroidery will be huge in Autumn.
2. Alexander McQueen
Lace and open shoulders bring a feminine air to this beautiful cut-out dress.
3. Alexander McQueen
Tiered fashion for the win.
4. Alexander McQueen
Is it a dress or is it an embroidered canvas? I think it might be both.
5. Alexander McQueen
Nude and black always look chic.
6. FELDER FELDER
Metallic mania adds a touch of pattern for an out of this world look!
7. FELDER FELDER
See-thru style is here to stay for Fall/Winter 2016.
8. Peter Pilotto
Peter Pilotto pattern party!
9. Vivienne Westwood
10. Vivienne Westwood
11. Peter Pilotto
Peter Pilotto takes mixed media to metallic levels!
12. Charlotte Olympia
Set off fireworks with these fourth of July friendly shoes!
13. Vivienne Westwood
14. Eudon Choi
Lovely in lilac.
15. Eudon Choi
A tailored culotte will step up any work look.
16. Eudon Choi
A tailored white shirt is a must have for any work wardrobe.
17. Eudon Choi
When menswear goes feminine.
18. Richard Malone
A built-in front pocket for your skirt is the perfect place to fit your phone!
19. Richard Malone
Get wavy!
20. Anya Hindmarch
A statement coat is a must have for Autumn and Winter.
21. Erdem
Black and gray in a romantic feel.
22. Erdem
The floral collar on this dress is all the statement you need.
23. Erdem
Update your basic denim shirt with a peplum silhouette.