Best In Show: London Fashion Week Throws A Pattern Party With Romantic Style

Posted February 23, 2016

Click through our gallery for the best looks from London Fashion Week featuring Alexander Wang, Vivienne Westwood, Eudon Choi, Peter Pilotto, Erdem, Charlotte Olympia and more!

Best In Show: London Fashion Week Throws A Pattern Party With Romantic Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

McQueen brings an air of romantic artwork to FW16. Embroidery will be huge in Autumn.

2. Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Lace and open shoulders bring a feminine air to this beautiful cut-out dress.

3. Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Tiered fashion for the win.

4. Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Is it a dress or is it an embroidered canvas? I think it might be both.

5. Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Nude and black always look chic.

6. FELDER FELDER

FELDER FELDER

Metallic mania adds a touch of pattern for an out of this world look!

7. FELDER FELDER

FELDER FELDER

See-thru style is here to stay for Fall/Winter 2016.

8. Peter Pilotto

Peter Pilotto

Peter Pilotto pattern party!

9. Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

10. Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

11. Peter Pilotto

Peter Pilotto

Peter Pilotto takes mixed media to metallic levels!

12. Charlotte Olympia

Charlotte Olympia

Set off fireworks with these fourth of July friendly shoes!

13. Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood

14. Eudon Choi

Eudon Choi

Lovely in lilac.

15. Eudon Choi

Eudon Choi

A tailored culotte will step up any work look.

16. Eudon Choi

Eudon Choi

A tailored white shirt is a must have for any work wardrobe.

17. Eudon Choi

Eudon Choi

When menswear goes feminine.

18. Richard Malone

Richard Malone

A built-in front pocket for your skirt is the perfect place to fit your phone!

19. Richard Malone

Richard Malone

Get wavy!

20. Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch

A statement coat is a must have for Autumn and Winter.

21. Erdem

Erdem

Black and gray in a romantic feel.

22. Erdem

Erdem

The floral collar on this dress is all the statement you need.

23. Erdem

Erdem

Update your basic denim shirt with a peplum silhouette.

