Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Family night at the movies made easy next year with the release of several Christian movies.

Jesus is at the center of these faith-based features in this new decade with films like Netflix’s Messiah and XL: The Temptation of Christ. There’s even something for the action movie buffs out there.

Flip through the gallery below to check out which of these coming attractions you should add to your must-see list.

See Also: How New Netflix Christmas Movie ‘Klaus’ Explores Biblical Values [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

7 Christian Films Coming To Theaters in 2020 was originally published on praisebaltimore.com