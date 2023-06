The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This past Saturday (June 3) marked the 53rd anniversary of the, hosted by the City of Durham and its Parks & Recreation department. Hosted by K975’s Brian Dawson, thousands of spectators from the Bull City and beyond enjoyed a day of food, entertainment, vendors, and culture.

As we celebrate Black Music Month and the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, the show was jam-packed with performances by Intro, Mr. Cheeks, Petey Pablo, and KRS-One, along with several local acts. To say that this was an event to remember would be an understatement.

Check out some of our BIMBÉ 2023 highlights below!

53rd BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop was originally published on hiphopnc.com