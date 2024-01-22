UPDATED: 2:48 p.m. ET., Jan. 22, 2024
As we’ve come to understand year after year, day after day even, death is unfortunately an inevitable part of life. Still, as much of a fact as that may be, the blow of experiencing loss never gets any easier, nor does reporting on the subject in Black culture.
That sentiment was felt following the unfortunate passing recently of Activist and youngest son to the late Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King, Dexter King. He was 62 years old.
His family announced that he passed peacefully at home following a battle with prostate cancer.
“He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu,” said his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber King. “He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all the challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might.”
RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
May his legacy in the world live on forever.
Learn more below about who in our culture passed away so far this year in 2024:
- At Least 160 Dead After Roof Collapses In A Nigerian Church
- Not Again?! At Least Six People Shot and 2 Dead In Black Friday Violence
- Rest In Power: Political Journalist Gwen Ifill Dead At 61
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Reggie Wells
via PEOPLE:
“On Jan. 9, the local publication revealed that Wells — who worked with Oprah Winfrey for 30 years, among other A-list stars such as Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Michelle Obama, Diahann Carroll and Halle Berry — died in Baltimore, his hometown, “after [battling] a long illness.” He was 76. Before becoming the makeup artist he was known to be, Wells graduated from Baltimore City College and Maryland Institute College of Art and became a city art teacher, according to the Banner.”
2. Jerry Wade aka “The Ultimate Loverman”Source:n/a
Indianapolis disc jockey Jerry Wade, host of WTLC’s The Quiet Storm with The Loverman Jerry Wade for over 40 years, died at the age 61. his death was confirmed by family on Monday, January 8, 2024.
via WTLC:
“While on the air, Jerry was ‘Mr. Loverman,’ a charismatic, deep voiced, radio disc-jockey, gracing the airwaves Sunday through Thursday with ‘sexiest show in the city.’ But off-air, Jerry made everyone else feel like they were the super star. ‘The Loverman’ was the personality, but if there he had an alter-ego it was just ‘Jerry.’ An ego-less man who loved Indianapolis and wanted to see people smile. What most listeners didn’t know, was Jerry’s giving heart. Jerry was also the Executive Director of ‘Quality of Life,’ an Adult Day Center on the east side of Indianapolis. If that wasn’t enough Jerry was also a entrepreneur, as the owner of several salons known as ‘Hot Cuts’ and of course ‘Jerry Wade Live’ his mobile DJ service. And a real life ‘Hitch’ as through his date coach services he connected and reconnected countless relationship.”
3. Josephine Wright
The The 94-year-old Hilton Head Island woman gained viral appeal in her legal battle to keep hold of her family’s ancestral land. She passed away on January 7 “surrounded by family, loved ones, and prayers” as per CNN.
More via CNN:
“Wright remained committed to protecting her property, filing multiple counterclaims, accusing the developer of harassing her and trashing her property.
‘I want to be left alone,’ Wright told CNN in July. ‘I want to live on my property like I have always in peace and quiet.’
Media mogul Tyler Perry, who had been a fierce champion of Wright in her fight against developers, said he was ‘heartbroken’ to learn of her death in a tribute on Instagram.
‘Ms. Josephine Wright, even though we spoke by phone, I was so looking forward to meeting you in person next month to hand you the keys to your new house, but God had other plans,’ Perry said.”
4. Former NFL Player Ronald Powell
No cause of death reported at this time
5. Singer Marlena Shaw
Shaw, best known for her version of ‘California Soul’ passed away at her home on January 19. She was 81 years old.
6. Dexter King, Son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty
“‘Words cannot express the heartbreak,’ said the Rev. Bernice King, the youngest of the King children. ‘I’m praying for strength to get through this very difficult time.’
‘The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family,’ Martin Luther King III, the King’s oldest surviving child, said in a statement.