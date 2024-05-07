All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The First Monday in May is the biggest night in fashion also known as the annual Met Gala. This was the 76th year for the fundraiser where celebrities come together to show off their themed costumes all while raising money for The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The dress code for the 2024 gala is “The Garden of Time” in support of this year’s exhibition entitled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The exhibition will feature approximately 250 items from The Costume Institute which are said to be extremely rare items spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

Every year, the most popular celebrities are invited and wear the hottest couture costumes designed by the most popular designers who interoperate the dress code for the year. Not only is it an honor to be invited, but it is an even bigger honor to be asked to be a host. And this year’s hosts were Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth.

Check out all of the celebrities who nailed it, and the celebrities who bombed the 2024 Met Gala dress code

