Livingstone College Gospel Choir has a new single “Exalt” and it’s been Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week. Check out the interview with Pastor Professor Christopher Gray, the groups choir director.

The song will be available this Friday on all digital platforms.

“EXALT” NEW SINGLE 2021 Livingstone College Gospel Choir/Feat. Blanche McAllister Dykes.

