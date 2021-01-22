CLOSE
Wake Libraries Participate In The “Lift Every Voice” Initiative

Wake County Public Libraries is a proud participant in: Lift Every Voice: A Nationwide Celebration of African American Poetry.

Lift Every Voice is presented by the Library of America, in partnership with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

Wake County Public Libraries is honored to be chosen as the only grant recipient in North Carolina for this nationwide celebration of the 250-year-long African American poetic tradition.

 

 

