Free Ride To Get Your COVID-19 Vaccinations?

Coronavirus Relief funding will provide funding to the state Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services to provide transportation for those need it to receive their Covid-19 vaccines.
Around $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief funding will be distributed to local transit agencies.
Anyone needing a ride should contact their local transit agency
GoRaleigh
919-485-RIDE (7433)
GoDurham
919-485-RIDE (7433)
Chapel Hill
919-969-4900
Fayetteville – Fasttrac
General Info: 910-433-1747. ADA FASTTRAC: 910-433-1232
Source: WRAL.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: