Find Out What Municipality Becomes The First North Carolina To Pass LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Protections

The Board of Commissioners in Hillsborough, North Carolina met Monday to vote and they passed an ordinance (see page 70), protecting members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

“Every person deserves to be recognized in their full humanity and treated with decency and fairness. I am so proud for Hillsborough to join local governments across the state to protect all those within our jurisdictions to ensure the rights of everyone who lives, works, and plays in our communities,” says Jenn Weaver, Mayor of Hillsborough.

The 7,000 people of Hillsborough are the first municipality in the state to pass LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections.

Town of Hillsborough Commissioner Matt Hughes added, “The nondiscrimination ordinances that Hillsborough and localities across the state will pass show the commitment we as local officials have to the constitutional principle of equal protection under the law. As a biracial gay man myself, it brings me hope that our constituents know we not only see them, but that we will do all within our power to support, enable, and protect them as they live their lives without fear of discrimination for themselves and their families.”

Other municipalities will meet such as Carrboro and Chapel Hill. Orange County Commission and Durham City Council will consider similar protections.

“It’s a new day for LGBTQ North Carolinians, who for too long have lived under the legacy of discrimination in this state enshrined by HB2 and HB142. This move by Hillsborough’s elected officials is an important first step in affirming that North Carolina is a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ people to call home – but the work is far from over. We must keep fighting until LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections extend well beyond the borders of this incredible small town, and ensure that our communities are protected within every corner of this state and every arena of life,” said Kendra R. Johnson, Executive Director of Equality North Carolina.

Allison Scott, Director of Policy & Programs at Campaign for Southern Equality, also added, “We live in divisive and challenging times, so seeing local communities unite to pass common-sense legislation protecting their neighbors from discrimination is an inspiring breath of fresh air. This leadership from lawmakers in Hillsborough and other municipalities will move North Carolina closer to our vision of a state where all people can thrive. LGBTQ North Carolinians – especially transgender people like me – have lived under the trauma and erasure of anti-LGBTQ laws in our state for too long. But today, many of us feel valued.”

