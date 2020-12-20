8 Plus-Size Brands That Will Take Your Inner Stylista To The Next Level

As a plus-size style influencer and model, I am often asked ‘Maui, where do you shop?’ Shopping as a curvy girl can be a difficult at times especially when there’s no such thing as one curvy size fits all. However, that shouldn’t deter you from trying your favorite plus-size clothing boutique. The Internet has a lot to offer. Long gone are the days when boutiques stopped at XL.

You just have to know where to shop. Now that I have your attention, here’s eight plus-size boutiques to score fabulous finds that will fit!

Fashion To Figure

Fashion To Figure recently dropped their New Year’s Eve Edit and the entire collection is a slay. This collection offers a little something for any curvy fashionista who loves fashion; including pants, a little black dress, and even sequin.

Jibri

Indie designer Jibri has perfected slay at home vibes with a collection of loungewear that deserves to be seen. Because this black-owned indie brand is notorious for giving plus-size women luxury, we should have been prepared for her to jazz us up for our Zoom calls. Believe it or not, plus-size women know exactly how to serve up sexy.

Lane Bryant

One place that curvy girls trust for their intimates in Lane Bryant, their brand Cacique is a staple that has an array of lingerie including those sexy pieces that make being naughty such a nice thing.

Shop Babes

If you have a curvy girl in your life who is fun and flirty, Shop Babes is the perfect place to find something that is form-fitting, unforgiving, and unforgettable. If you are looking for clothing to hide curves, this ain’t it, it’s no brakes over here sis.

Curverra

Rather they are trying to keep it cute or keep it cozy, Curverra has something for the curvy girls. Since quarantine, the brand has been pushing out an array of sets that can take you from the couch to a conference call and even a quick run to the store.

Curvy Fox

Meg did say the category was body right? In that case, you can’t go wrong with a little Curvy Fox. You can literally pick your poison; Loungewear, lingerie, and even swimwear are among the options they have for curvy girls.

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing is a really dope fast fashion brand that has got loads of attention lately for collaborating with celebrities like Saweetie and now, the Queen B, Lil Kim. The cool thing is all of the brand’s collections offer both straight and plus-sizes, Oh and, if your curvy girl likes to party, she will definitely have a ball shopping for club clothes.

Dress To The Nine

Accessories are a great gift alternative for fashionistas because it helps them to create a look that pops major style. Shopping boutiques like Liv’s Dress To The Nines will help you score major points thanks to their unique options.

Happy slaying!

8 Plus-Size Brands That Will Take Your Inner Stylista To The Next Level was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

