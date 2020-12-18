Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is a Black woman from Orange County and is on the frontlines for helping with research for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I want to make it clear that the work that we have been doing for so long I personally stand by it-essentially with all of my being,” said Corbett.
“I also understand that there are issues of lack of trustworthiness. I say it in that way because I understand the onus of gaining the public’s trust lies in the hands of people like me,” said Corbett. “From the vaccine development standpoint and in the institutions where I am employed to earn trust that has been stripped from people over the course of centuries.”
As a student,she was selected to participate in Project SEED, a program for gifted minority students that allowed her to study chemistry in labs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and eventually landed a full ride to the University of Maryland Baltimore County, according to The Washington Post.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Black Woman From Orange County Involved With Development Of COVID Vaccine was originally published on foxync.com