CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Black Woman From Orange County Involved With Development Of COVID Vaccine

Oakland Residents Receive Free Flu Shots At Local Church

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett is a Black woman from Orange County and is on the frontlines for helping with research for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to make it clear that the work that we have been doing for so long I personally stand by it-essentially with all of my being,” said Corbett.

“I also understand that there are issues of lack of trustworthiness. I say it in that way because I understand the onus of gaining the public’s trust lies in the hands of people like me,” said Corbett. “From the vaccine development standpoint and in the institutions where I am employed to earn trust that has been stripped from people over the course of centuries.”

As a student,she was selected to participate in Project SEED, a program for gifted minority students that allowed her to study chemistry in labs at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and eventually landed a full ride to the University of Maryland Baltimore County, according to The Washington Post.

 

 

Truly Mary Jane CBD Glow Serum

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

Continue reading 4 Serums You Need For The Fall

4 Serums You Need For The Fall

If you're regularly washing and moisturizing your face each day, congratulations. We know in these times, sometimes just taking a shower feels like a chore, so if you're at least removing dirt and dead skin from your face morning and night and keeping your skin hydrated, you deserve a pat on the back. If you want to get a gold star, however, it's time to add a third element into the mix: serums. In short, serums are like super active skincare correctors. Typically, they are a silky oil- or gel-like product that contains high concentrations of certain agents to treat an issue -- or maintain a healthy, glowing complexion should you already be so lucky. There are serums that even skin tone and eliminate dark spots (like vitamin c); ones that reduce fine lines and wrinkles (retinol); others that add an extra layer of hydration to skin that's on the dryer side (hey hyaluronic acid); and even options to treat acne. The great thing is that in comparison to other treatments, say a mask, for example, they take five seconds to apply and stay on your face (and neck) all day and night to keep working their magic. Sounds pretty simple right? Putting a serum on might be easy peasy, but finding the best one for your skincare needs is a bit harder. Here are four serums we recommend layering between the cleansing and moisturizing step in your routine to help your skin flourish this fall.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Black Woman From Orange County Involved With Development Of COVID Vaccine  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 weeks ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 1 month ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 1 month ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 1 month ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 1 month ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 2 months ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 2 months ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 3 months ago
10.05.20
Close