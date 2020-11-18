“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Diabetes And You

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
Today we are recognizing National Diabetes Month with Dr. John Smith from BCBS of NC, who shared information of how to better control diabetes and how it affects COVID-19 and more… listen in as Dr. Smith talks with Melissa Wade and our Working Moms.

 

Dr John Smith is a Family Practitioner with 17 years of clinical practice in a variety of care settings (Community Health Center, Group Model HMO, Hospital setting) and 14 years of experience in a Health Plan (BCBSNC) in Utilization Management and Appeals and the Quality Area of Provider Network. He led the Provider (physician and facility) tiering for quality, cost, and efficiency 2015-2020). Dr Smith serves as a co-chair for the National Quality Forum (NQF) Neurology Workgroup and was a member of the NC Institute of Medicine (NCIOM) Serious Illness Workgroup in 2019 and is now the NC Serious Illness (NCSI) Coalition on Serious Illness.

 

Diabetes Resources: · Blue Cross NC Diabetes websites

o Diabetes and Livin” It § https://www.bcbsnc.com/content/campaigns/diabetes/diabetic-and-living-it.htm

o Living with Diabetes § https://blog.bcbsnc.com/managing-your-diabetes/

· Diabetes Free NC o https://www.diabetesfreenc.com/

· NC Diabetes Advisory Council o https://www.diabetesnc.com/wp-content/themes/dnc/assets/downloads/0120/DAC_FactSheet_Diabetes-Jan2020.pdf

· Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) o https://www.cdc.gov/MMWR/volumes/69/wr/mm6915e3.htm

· CDC o https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

· American Diabetes Association (ADA) o https://www.diabetes.org/coronavirus-covid-19/how-coronavirus-impacts-people-with-diabetes

· Office of Minority Health o https://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/omh/browse.aspx?lvl=4&lvlid=18

· Diabetes Research Institute o https://www.diabetesresearch.org/

