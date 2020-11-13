COVID-19 Test Being Sent To NC Colleges And Universities

Thursday, the state of North Carolina will send over 74,000 COVID-19 tests to colleges and universities, for students to take prior to leaving their campus.

This message came after Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina will continue to stay pause in Phase 3 and the number of people of indoor gathering has been lowered back down to ten.

“Wearing a mask, social distancing, and being smart about this pandemic are more important than ever.” Governor Cooper tweeted.

High case counts, including our highest day ever today, and other key metrics are why North Carolina is staying paused in Phase 3 while we lower the indoor gathering limit to 10. Wearing a mask, social distancing and being smart about this pandemic are more important than ever. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 11, 2020

