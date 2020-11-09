CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]

Chef Q. Latrice shared a very interesting recipe on the show with Da Brat in mind! She’s taking a regular chicken thigh meal and turning it into a one-pot chicken masterpiece.  Listen to the clip to hear how to make pan-seared chicken thighs with chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce.

This pan-seared chicken thighs with a chardonnay shiitake mushroom sauce may sound fancy, but it would be great for Sunday dinner and @lilchefsvittles shows you how to make it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

12 photos Launch gallery

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

Continue reading ‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

‘Tis The Season: Pumpkin Recipes You’ll Want To Make All Year

Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Pan Seared Chicken Thighs With Chardonnay Shiitake Mushroom Sauce Recipe

Videos
Latest
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 days ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 1 week ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 3 weeks ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 1 month ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 1 month ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 month ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 months ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 months ago
09.21.20
Close