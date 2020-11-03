CLOSE
Some Polls Ordered To Stay Open Late In North Carolina

According to the Charlotte Observer, The North Carolina State Board of Elections has voted to allow polls in four counties to stay open past the 7:30pm, because that opened later than expected due to issues with printers or other electronic equipment. The sites are located in Cabarrus County, one in Guilford County and two in Sampson County.

The four polls closing late means that all statewide results from the election will be delayed until all polls are closed.

Close