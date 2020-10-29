City Of Raleigh Looking For An Artist To Honor Coach LeVelle Moton

Summary
- Create an artistic likeness/representation of Coach LeVelle Moton to be placed in the park where he grew up and learned to play basketball. The park is named in honor of Coach Moton, who is the head coach of the men’s basketball team at North Carolina Central University.
- Up to three semi-finalists will be selected to create a proposal sketch/maquette and will be paid a $250 stipend.
- The project budget is $15,000
- Qualifications must be submitted by Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. There is no fee to submit qualifications.
- Expected project completion Spring 2021
- Apply online
Eligibility
- This opportunity is open to individual artists and other artist teams.
- Applicants must be either a United States citizen or a permanent legal resident, and be at least 18 years of age.
- Applicants must have at least a three-year history of professional art or design practice.
- Applicants must have demonstrated experience in the arts through the creation of high-quality work.
- Lead applicants cannot be enrolled in an undergraduate course of study in the visual arts as of January 1, 2020.
Project Goals
Coach LaVelle Moton was born and raised near Lane Street Mini-Park (which is being re-named the Moton Mini-Park in his honor). The park is located in an area of town of rich cultural significance to the black community- near Saint Augustine’s University and historically black neighborhoods. As a kid, LaVelle Moton frequented the basketball courts at the park and treated the park as an extension of his own backyard. In this park, he learned respect for the sport and honed his skills as a player. He would ultimately go on to become the head coach of North Carolina Central University.
Coach LeVelle Moton founded the VelleCares foundation to honor and celebrate over 100 Single Mothers each year across the Triangle Community. The event was created to show appreciation for the challenges associated with being a single mother. Additionally, he sponsors the annual LeVelle Moton Back To School Community Day at the Raleigh Boys & Girls Club. The event serves over 700 kids and families each year by providing book bags and school supplies.
Read the full artist call and learn more about the selection process
Deadline
All materials must be received no later than Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. EST. Incomplete or late submittals will not be considered.
Budget
The public art budget for the project is $15,000 inclusive of all expenses including designs, stakeholder meetings, fabrication, installation, insurance, travel, taxes, and fees.
Application
Artists wishing to be considered must submit the following materials online:
- Statement of Interest
A 500 word (or less) statement outlining in general terms how your artwork might translate to this specific project, the experience you have working on public art projects, and how you foresee engaging with the community.
- Professional Résumé
A résumé of no more than two pages that includes information regarding public art commissions, exhibitions, and installations, awards, special projects, community engagement, grants, and education. If applying as a team, submit a single file containing separate résumés for each team member.
- Three Professional References
Contact information for three references: including name, title and affiliation, phone number, and email address. References should be able to speak to your ability to provide services for a public art project or artwork of similar scope.
- Previous Work, Digital Images
Four digital images of recent previous work (created within the past ten years).Each image should include title, year, media, location, project budget, dimensions, commissioning agency, and collaborators or design professionals (if applicable). File titled Lastname Firstname__list
Do not provide or submit any other materials with your application. They will not be reviewed by the panel and will not be returned.
Fill out the online application
