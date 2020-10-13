EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF For A Live Chat About Her New Album, ‘Royalty’ [VIDEO]

| 10.13.20
Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album Royalty, family life and much more, also taking questions from fans. If you missed it, press play up top!

[caption id="attachment_122812" align="alignnone" width="535"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Tasha Cobbs Leonard met her husband Kenneth Leonard in 2009 at church. The lovely couple dated for several years and then tied the knot on March 3rd, 2017. Since that day the two continue to make beautiful music together and raise a family. Check out some photos below of the couple over the years!

Close