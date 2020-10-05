CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week “Thinking Clearly”

Radio Angel's Scripture Of The Week

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

1 PETER 1:13 (NLT)

Think clearly and exercise self-control. Look forward to the special blessings that will come to you.

EXPLANATION:

Our thoughts are powerful things. They can lift us up or drag us down! Negative thinking is habit-forming; but so is positive thinking. It is up to us to train our minds to focus on God’s power. As a man thinketh, so is he. It is our choice—I choose pleasant, positive thoughts everyday!

 

Scripture For The Week “Thinking Clearly”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 24 hours ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 4 days ago
10.01.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 week ago
09.28.20
Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case:…
 1 week ago
09.28.20
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.23.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 3 weeks ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 3 weeks ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 1 month ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 1 month ago
08.28.20
Close