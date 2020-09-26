CLOSE
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Test Positive For CoronaVirus

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, First Lady Pamala have both tested positive with CoronaVirus. In a tweet, Gov. Northam talks about the diagnosis saying

On Wednesday evening, @FirstLadyVA and I were notified that a member of our official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for #COVID19. We both received PCR nasal swab tests yesterday and both tested positive.

The Governor and First Lady will self-quarantine for 10 days and then re-evaluate their symptoms. In an official statement the Governor said “As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious. The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.” 

