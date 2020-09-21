CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week ” Happy In Jesus”

Radio Angel's Scripture Of The Week

Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Digital

ROMANS 15:13 (NLT)

So I pray that God, who gives you hope, will keep you happy and full of peace as you believe in him. May you overflow with hope through the power of the Holy Spirit.

EXPLANATION:

The Apostle Paul encourages us to live in peace with all mankind. We must rejoice with others—we are all God’s children and should love everybody. Harmonious living leads to kingdom building through kindness toward one another. After all, our hope is built on the solid rock—Christ Jesus!

 

 

Scripture For The Week ” Happy In Jesus”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 5 days ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 1 week ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 3 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 3 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 1 month ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 month ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 months ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 months ago
07.30.20
Close