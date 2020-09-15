CLOSE
Voting During a Pandemic Webinar

#MyVoteMyVision Mayoral Forum at TSU

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Make your plan to vote! Join “Voting During A Pandemic” webinar Tuesday 9/15 at 6pm. Learn about:

– Requesting a ballot and voting by mail in North Carolina

– In-person voting options & safeguards

 

Voting During a Pandemic

With a month to go before North Carolinians begin in-person voting in the 2020 General Election, it’s time to talk about your options!

You’re invited to join Sailor Jones of Democracy North Carolina to learn how to make your plan to vote, including:

• new rules for requesting a ballot and voting by mail in North Carolina,

• in-person voting plans and safeguards, including new Early Voting requirements that

expand options in all 100 NC counties, and

• how you can be a part of our important efforts to make sure our elections work for

more North Carolina voters in 2020.

Time

Sep 15, 2020 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Voting During a Pandemic Webinar  was originally published on foxync.com

Close