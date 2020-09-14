CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Scripture For The Week “What Are You Thinking?”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

PHILIPPIANS 4:8 (NIV)

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.

EXPLANATION:

If you are struggling with anxiety today spend some time alone with God. Talk to Him about your situation. Don’t put it on social media. God may not take them away immediately, but He will give you the peace and calmness to handle it. 

Scripture For The Week “What Are You Thinking?”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 3 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 4 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 month ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 months ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 months ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 months ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 months ago
06.24.20
Close