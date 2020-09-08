List Of Upcoming Community Food Distributions

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

Below is a list of upcoming food distribution sites:

EVERY FRIDAY – @ 1PM Feed them Foundation at Bethel Family Worship Center – 515 Dowd St. Durham. With Bishop George Bloomer and Bethel Family Worship Center. SATURDAY 12TH – Services, Wake public school system and others… at SOUTHEAST RALEIGH HIGH – 2600 9/12 @ 9AM – 2PM – The White Oak Foundation will, once again, serve as a COVID-19 “Rapid Response” Test Site SATURDAY 12TH @ 12noon – 3pm….Lost Sheep Ministries & New Bethel will have a Free Curbside School supplies and Meal Pickup at New Bethel Christian Church – 4307 Old Poole Rd. Raleigh, NC . for more info., call Rev Brickle at 919-917-4665 SATURDAY SEPT. 12TH – @9am – Drive Thru Community Food Distribution – Stop Hunger One Community at a Time…. at James E. Shepard Middle School – 2401 Dakota St. Durham, NC with LeVelle Moton, Velle Cares Foundation, James E. Shepard Middle School, and Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC (Marketing with a Twist) [one box per family/2 families per car max]

