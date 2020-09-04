CLOSE
Details On The African American Cultural Festival

The African American Cultural Festival is happening this weekend virtually.  Executive Director Pam Smith talks with Melissa Wade about what’s going on and how you can watch and participate.
This year marks the 11th Anniversary Celebration of the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County.  This event annually attracts an estimated 40,000 people into the heart of downtown Raleigh with an amazing variety of African American themed art, merchandise, music, and cultural performances.

 

As a result of COVID 19, we had to pivot and re-imagine the festival for our and give our loyal thousands of attendees with a new virtual experience.  The 2020 African American Cultural Festival—- A Virtual Experience coming September 5-6. The vast variety of programming will be able to be viewed on our Face Book page and YouTube pages.  This will allow us to even expand our reach and accessibility within the Triangle, statewide as well national appeal. We will have  live programming elements that we will stream live from Pure Life Theatre in Raleigh Location.

Our virtual programming will also highlight elements from the festivals of the past that include professional musical artists and performers that share the rich musical culture of the African American tradition; engaging programming for families and kids.  In addition, we are going to host a virtual community roundtable discussion, with elected officials and other community leaders, to engage in discussion around the pandemic, racism, voting and more

The 2020 African American Cultural Festival- Virtual Experience is going to be an engaging two days featuring programming that will appeal to attendees of all ages, races and socio-economic backgrounds as well as promote, preserve educate, celebrate and engage our community to African American culture and heritage through artistic expression and education through our new virtual format.
