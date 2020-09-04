Details On The African American Cultural Festival

This year marks the 11th Anniversary Celebration of the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County. This event annually attracts an estimated 40,000 people into the heart of downtown Raleigh with an amazing variety of African American themed art, merchandise, music, and cultural performances.

As a result of COVID 19, we had to pivot and re-imagine the festival for our and give our loyal thousands of attendees with a new virtual experience. The 2020 African American Cultural Festival—- A Virtual Experience coming September 5-6. The vast variety of programming will be able to be viewed on our Face Book page and YouTube pages. This will allow us to even expand our reach and accessibility within the Triangle, statewide as well national appeal. We will have live programming elements that we will stream live from Pure Life Theatre in Raleigh Location.

Our virtual programming will also highlight elements from the festivals of the past that include professional musical artists and performers that share the rich musical culture of the African American tradition; engaging programming for families and kids. In addition, we are going to host a virtual community roundtable discussion, with elected officials and other community leaders, to engage in discussion around the pandemic, racism, voting and more