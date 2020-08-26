“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Benefits Of Telemedicine/Virtual Healthcare

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 08.26.20
Dismiss
Girl holding glowing digital tablet

Source: Steven Puetzer / Getty

 

Many medical facilities and doctor offices have increased their telemedicine/virtual healthcare due to COVID-19.  Today we talked with Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne about the pros and cons of virtual medicine and how it can benefit us and our families healthwise and cost wise.  Listen and Dr. Tiffany talks with Melissa during “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

 

web:  http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media:  @drlowepayne

IG:  TheRealDrLowePayne

clinic #: 919-235-6571

@Melissa Wade , Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Telemedicine , Virtual Healthcare

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Latest
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 13 hours ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 1 week ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 2 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 4 weeks ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 5 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 5 months ago
04.03.20
Close