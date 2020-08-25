35th Annual Stellar Award Winners

The Greatest Night in Gospel Music – The 35th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards premiered on BET on Sunday August 23rd. The awards were led by hosts Kirk Franklin, jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne with a list of talented performers.

Here’s the complete list of 2020 Stellar Gospel Music Award winners:

Artist of the year and contemporary female vocalist of the year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit (Live at Passion City Church) (Motown Gospel)

Album of the year, contemporary album of the year, male vocalist of the year and contemporary male vocalist of the year: Kirk Franklin, Long Live Love: (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration)

Traditional album of the year, traditional male vocalist of the year and traditional choir of the year: John P. Kee, I Made It Out (Entertainment One)

Albertina Walker female vocalist of the year and traditional female vocalist of the year: Le’Andria Johnson, Goshen (RCA Inspiration)

Duo/chorus group of the year and contemporary duo/chorus group of the year: The Walls Group, Friend in Me (Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records)

New artist of the year and rap hip hop gospel album of the year: Pastor Mike Jr., Live Free (Black Smoke Worldwide)

Choir of the year and contemporary choir of the year: Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers, Goshen (RCA Inspiration)

Song of the year: “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus),” Donald Lawrence, William Stokes, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge & Desmond Davis (RCA Inspiration)

Producer of the year: Kirk Franklin, Ronald Hill & Phil Thornton, Long Live Love (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration)

Traditional duo/chorus group of the year: Kurt Carr & the Kurt Carr Singers, Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration)

Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year: Donald Lawrence presents the Tri-City Singers, “Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)” (RCA Inspiration)

Music video of the year: Matt DeLisi, “Love Theory” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration)

Instrumental album of the year: Ben Tankard, Rise! (BEN-Jamin’ Universal Music)

Special event album of the year: Various Artists, Greenleaf: Season 3 (Music from the Original TV Series) (Lionsgate Entertainment)

Youth project of the year: Gospel Kids, Gospel Kids Present…Christian Soldiers (Tyscot Records)

Quartet of the year: Keith Wonderboy Johnson & Josh Myles, Inspirational Project (Timeless Music)

Praise and worship album of the year: JJ Hairston, Miracle Worker (JamesTown Music/Entertainment One)

Recorded music packaging of the year: Derek Blanks. Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel, RCA Inspiration)

Major market of the year: WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

Large market of the year: WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte

Medium market of the year: WXHL 89.1, Wilmington

Small market of the year: WJAY 98.3 FM & 1280 AM, Mullins

Internet station of the year: U Gospel, http://uGospel.com

Gospel announcer of the year: Meta Washington, Sirius XM, Satellite Radio

