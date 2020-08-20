Tamika Mallory Discusses Partnering With Oprah In The Fight For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Get Up Erica
| 08.20.20
Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called in today to talk about how her organization, Until Freedom, partnered with Oprah Winfrey in Louisville, KY in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Additionally, Until Freedom will hold a 4-day “BreonnaCon” on August 22-25 in Louisville as a “community convention” in Breonna Taylor’s honor. Listen up top!

