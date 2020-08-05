CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Releases New Single & Video For “Pray”

BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Koryn Hawthorne hopped in her writer’s bag to pen a new song co-written by Troy Taylor, Jeremy Hicks and Daniel Breland called “Pray.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A press release describes “Pray” as “an encouraging reminder, especially during these unprecedented times, that regardless of circumstance prayer is always a necessity.”

The song comes from her sophomore album, I Am, due this fall 2020. Check out Koryn Hawthorne’s video for “Pray” below…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Releases New Single & Video For “Pray”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 5 days ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 6 days ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 3 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Close