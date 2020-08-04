GRIFF’s Prayer For Kid’s Going Through… [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.04.20
It’s a lot going on in the world right now (re: coronavirus, politics, etc.) and the kids’ lives are being disrupted and heavily impacted. GRIFF’s got a prayer for that…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Comedian Rodney Perry Who’s In The Hospital Recovering From COVID-19 [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Getting To Know The Bible [VIDEO]

