K-Ci Hailey is widely known as part of one of the greatest R&B duos of the 90s (K-Ci & JoJo), and now he’s stepping out on faith with a new single about God’s saving power.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In his new song called “Jesus Saves,” K-Ci reflects on how his faith carried him through an unexpected health issue that threatened his livelihood.

The song comes two years after he suffered a stroke in 2018. Doctors thought it would at least six months before he could walk or speak again, and they didn’t believe he would be able to return to his career as a singer. But God!

According to a statement, he beat the odds and was able to sing before he could even talk. The first thing he sang was “Jesus Saves.”

Check out his new music video for it below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jesus Saves: K-Ci Hailey Debuts New Inspirational Song [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: