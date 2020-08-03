CLOSE
Jesus Saves: K-Ci Hailey Debuts New Inspirational Song [VIDEO]

2018 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

K-Ci Hailey is widely known as part of one of the greatest R&B duos of the 90s (K-Ci & JoJo), and now he’s stepping out on faith with a new single about God’s saving power. 

In his new song called “Jesus Saves,” K-Ci reflects on how his faith carried him through an unexpected health issue that threatened his livelihood. 

The song comes two years after he suffered a stroke in 2018. Doctors thought it would at least six months before he could walk or speak again, and they didn’t believe he would be able to return to his career as a singer. But God!

According to a statement, he beat the odds and was able to sing before he could even talk. The first thing he sang was “Jesus Saves.” 

Check out his new music video for it below.

