CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month Town Hall

Minority Mental Health Awareness

MODERATOR: Melissa Wade – The Light Program Director and On-Air Personality

PANELISTS:

Ernestine Briggs-King, PhD – an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine

 Michelle Laws, PhD, MA – Assistant Director for Consumer Policy and Community Stakeholder Engagement Division of Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

Bernetta Thigpen – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement Southern Piedmont Region Director

Kiricka Yarbough Smith – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement North Carolina Human Trafficking Program Director

G Herbo – National Recording Artist who has been a poster child for Mental Health Awareness

SPONSORED BY:

· Duke Health

· North Carolina Department of Administration – Council for Women and Youth

· North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

PANEL OVERVIEW

· Join Radio One Raleigh during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month as we educate our listening audience on the importance of mental health. With so much going on in today’s society (COVID-19, Domestic Violence, Social and Civil unrest) mental health issues are on the rise; some for the first time while for others, pre-existing issues are being aggravated. We want to remove the stigma(s) associated with Mental Health among African Americans and provide our audience with facts, information, and access to care.

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month Town Hall  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 14 hours ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 weeks ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
Close