MODERATOR: Melissa Wade – The Light Program Director and On-Air Personality

PANELISTS:

Ernestine Briggs-King, PhD – an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine

Michelle Laws, PhD, MA – Assistant Director for Consumer Policy and Community Stakeholder Engagement Division of Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services

Bernetta Thigpen – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement Southern Piedmont Region Director

Kiricka Yarbough Smith – NC Department of Administration, Council for Women and Youth Involvement North Carolina Human Trafficking Program Director

G Herbo – National Recording Artist who has been a poster child for Mental Health Awareness

SPONSORED BY: · Duke Health · North Carolina Department of Administration – Council for Women and Youth · North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services PANEL OVERVIEW · Join Radio One Raleigh during Minority Mental Health Awareness Month as we educate our listening audience on the importance of mental health. With so much going on in today’s society (COVID-19, Domestic Violence, Social and Civil unrest) mental health issues are on the rise; some for the first time while for others, pre-existing issues are being aggravated. We want to remove the stigma(s) associated with Mental Health among African Americans and provide our audience with facts, information, and access to care.

Minority Mental Health Awareness Month Town Hall was originally published on hiphopnc.com

