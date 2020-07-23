CLOSE
“Light Lunch” With Melissa “Tips On Maintaining Natural Hair”

 

light lunch melissa wade

Source: Victoria McGraw / Radio One Digital

 

IG LIVE… Great Light Lunch today as we talked about our Natural Hair journey and ways to take care of it during these hot times… and more.. with hair care specialist Latanya Lodge of TresLife.

 

