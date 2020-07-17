CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen & Repeat: Karen Clark Sheard’s Grandchildren Can SANG Too! [VIDEO]

2012 BMI Urban Awards Honoring Mariah Carey - Red Carpet

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

There’s no doubt about it: Musical talent runs in the Clark family.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

From The Clark Sisters to Karen’s kids J. Drew and Kierra Sheard, and now more generations to come, their sound is reigns epic. While we were being gifted with music from The Clark Sisters back in the day, Karen Clark Sheard was also training up Kierra Sheard to be a vocal powerhouse and now she’s doing the same with her grandkids.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Remember those old videos where Karen and Kierra would sing lines back and forth? Here’s a reminder…

THEN:

 

NOW:

 

Karen Clark Sheard is doing this same “listen and repeat” style of teaching with her grandchildren now and they can really sing!

 

 

 

 

God bless the singing babies!

DON’T MISS…

Kierra Sheard Shares Engagement Photos

BET Awards 2020: Watch Performance From Karen Clark Sheard & Kierra Sheard

Watch: Erica Campbell &amp; Jonathan McReynolds Sing Clark Sisters Song On IG Live [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Listen & Repeat: Karen Clark Sheard’s Grandchildren Can SANG Too! [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 3 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close