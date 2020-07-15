CLOSE
Town Of Knightdale Offering Free Face Mask Distribution

The Town of Knightdale is providing free face masks to residents in an effort to support the face covering requirement mandated by the Governor of North Carolina, and to assist residents who may not have access to face coverings.
Residents can pick up their masks at one of our three fire stations between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Town vehicles will also have masks for distribution.
If you are unable to get out to pick up your masks due to health or other issues, please call customer service at 919-217-2200 and we will ensure we get your masks to you.
