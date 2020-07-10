CLOSE
Video Of Denver ‘Karen’ Following And ‘Interrogating’ Black Man Sparks Protest

Demonstrators speak out against racism.

Neighborhood Karen confronts innocent black man

Source: Twitter

Another Karen felt the need the surveil a Black person over a minuscule situation, and now a neighborhood is rallying behind him.

According to Denver7, a white woman was following and questioning the Black man in a Colorado neighborhood near Cranmer Park, and the whole incident was caught on video.

The woman who recorded the incident identified herself by her first name, Beth, and she posted it on social media causing the incident to go viral. It shows the white woman following after the Black man and questioning him about a picture. The man responds to the woman, saying, “You’re not having a conversation with me then. You’re interrogating me.”

Eventually, when the man tries to end the conversation, the woman loses her temper, yelling, “You f**khead, get out of here.” The person recording tries to advocate for the man, yelling “Let him walk!” and “He’s not bothering you.”

Beth says the woman was harassing the guy, which is why she recorded a video of the incident.

“I just want people to know that it’s happening,” Beth said. “I don’t want people to have an excuse for ignorance anymore. Racism is still real, it’s still everywhere and I’m a white person with a camera, so when I see it, I have to call it out.”

Eventually, the video started spreading across the Internet, with attorney Benjamin Crump tweeting it out and writing:

We can’t even walk in a neighborhood without being harassed… REMEMBER: If you are witnessing hate crime or racial harassment/violence, FILM IT. We must work together to fight against the evils of racism!! #LivingWhileBlack.”

 

Denver7 talked to the woman in the clip and she said she didn’t want to have her name used. She claims that she saw the guy take various photos of her home and she was concerned that they would be used for a crime. When asked if she would’ve reacted differently if the person taking pictures was white, she said race didn’t play a role in her questioning. She argues that she had every right to ask why the guy was taking pictures of her home.

However, Beth argued that the neighborhood is beautiful and picture-taking is common.

“He is in a public space, he took a picture; people do that all the time,” Beth said. “It’s a movement right now where we need to prove that Black people are harassed for no good reason. It’s a time where we need to have evidence to back up what we are saying.”

Beth said she asked if the guy was okay after the encounter. She said his response was, “I’m OK. It happens a lot.”

The viral incident caused protesters to meet in the Hilltop neighborhood near Crammer Park to snap photos of homes, similar to how the Black man in the viral video snapped photos. According to 9News, a woman believed to be the one in the viral video hired armed private security to keep protestors off her property. The protest organizers made it clear that nobody was supposed to go on private property, however. Their main goal was to bring awareness to the situation.

“Seeing a young Black man being yelled at, yelled slurs at, is something that makes everybody uncomfortable,” explained one protestor to 9News.

Drunk ‘Karen’s Husband’ Claims He’s ‘Not A Racist’ After Calling Bartender The N-Word In Viral Video

Black Protesters Arrested By NYPD Were Charged With Felony Way More Than White Demonstrators, Data Shows

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won't Stop Trying To Police People

UPDATED: 2:02 p.m. ET, July 4 -- One of the many byproducts of the coronavirus pandemic has been the very predictable emergence of white women amplifying their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities in reaction to the public health crisis. The people consistently at the center of such disturbing incidents have been mockingly dubbed "Karens," a generic name for the white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring. With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially as people are protesting against the very racism that they represent. But they resiliently keep exposing themselves, like last weekend when a Karen who lives in the Milwaukee area confronted protesters and spit on a teenager. The uncontrollable rage of Stephanie Rapkin toward a young, diverse group of protesters peacefully demonstrating against the kind of racism she was unabashedly displaying got the 64-year-old lawyer arrested not once but twice in the span of as many days. Her's was a special kind of Karening that was recorded on video and went viral for the world to witness the person who became better known as the "Shorewood Spitter." https://twitter.com/DanielBice/status/1269978344495472643?s=20 And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one just last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in a public park in New York City where bird watching is popular. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly after that and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both a human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 An inane social media debate broke out last month over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of the videos have a racial undertone to them, either, as many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people as the underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Beckys -- dominated the news cycle by calling police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the videos of the Karens is the decided absence of police violence from any of them. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But Karen had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. To be sure, there are male Karens, as well. That much was proven earlier this month when a white man blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2291623967807483 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' reality as documented on the videos below.

Video Of Denver ‘Karen’ Following And ‘Interrogating’ Black Man Sparks Protest  was originally published on newsone.com

