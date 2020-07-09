

In between discussing life in quarantine, Jackie Hill Perry shared a few words of encouragement and news about her baby girl she’s expecting soon, plus revealed details about her devotional, Jude! Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

Jackie Hill Perry Shares Her Story On How God Changed Her Life And Sexuality

Jackie Hill Perry Releases Christian Rap Album “Crescendo”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jackie Hill Perry Discusses The Significance Of The Book Of Jude & How It Inspired Her Devotional [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: