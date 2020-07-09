Benita Jones Joins “The Light Lunch” Conversation

You may remember her as the winner of the 2004 “The Gospel Dream” competition (Benita Washington),… well after many years and ministering she is back with new music and she joined Melissa Wade in The Light Lunch to talk about it.

Millions have watched YouTube videos of Benita Jones leading worship and singing popular gospel songs such as “You Deserve It” and “Good Good Father.” This Friday, March 6, the veteran worship and praise leader will release a soon-to-be anthem of her own, “Good God” (Tyscot/Integrity). This high-energy live performance is infectiously singable and catchy. It blends the fervor of a rock song with the passionately relentless drive of a Pentecostal vamp – with Jones’ colorful, explosive vocals at the center. Jamel Kimbrough, known for his work with Todd Dulaney and Bri Babineaux, gives the production the extra sophisticated polish to elevate it above the average praise and worship offerings. Listening Link: https://Benita.lnk.to/GoodGod

“It’s just a fun energetic song proclaiming the goodness of God,” Jones says in bubbly enthusiasm. “We talk about how He is the mender of the broken hearted. How He’s our healer when we’re torn apart. We call Him Father, Savior, Redeemer. We just put the big exclamation point on it of `Good God’ because He’s a good God in every situation.”

“Good God” is the first radio release from Jones’ forthcoming album, The Entreating (Tyscot/Integrity). “That theme runs throughout the whole record,” Jones says. “No matter what you face, God is good. He’s everything. He won’t let me down. When it’s all said and done, He’s still on the throne. He uses my broken pieces to make a beautiful tapestry of a life that I never imagined I would have. When we stay with Him, when we cling close to Him and allow Him to work, because He promised that all things work together for our good; then, we’ll see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living and `Good God’ personifies that. I hope that people will hear it and that it will register with their spirit and that they’ll enjoy it and want to sing it and proclaim how good God is…”

