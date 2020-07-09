Are You Washing Your Face Mask The Right Way?

With a mask mandate in place for North Carolina, you have probably found yourself wearing your cloth masks A LOT. But are you washing them properly?
Check out these instructions from the CDC.
Cloth face coverings are an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with every day preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.
Cloth face coverings should be washed after each use. It is important to always remove face coverings correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching a used face covering.
Washing machine
- You can include your face covering with your regular laundry.
- Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the face covering
Washing by hand
- Prepare a bleach solution by mixing:
- 5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) household bleach per gallon of room temperature water or
- 4 teaspoons household bleach per quart of room temperature water
-
- Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection. Some bleach products, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing, may not be suitable for disinfection. Ensure the bleach product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.
- Soak the face covering in the bleach solution for 5 minutes.
- Rinse thoroughly with cool or room temperature water.
Dryer
Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry.
Air dry
- Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible, place the cloth face covering in direct sunlight.
