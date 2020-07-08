“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mom’s And Your Virtual Workspace

COVID-19 has many moms working from home while nurturing and teaching the kids at the same time. Pam Diggs from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC shares her knowledge and passion of making sure moms can do all of this and make it advantageous to all. Listen in as she talks with Melissa Wade and answers questions like: What are some good set up & organization tips? How do we balance kids and work in the same space? What can we do to lessen the stress of working from home? What’s the best virtual workspace

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Pam Diggs is a Program Manager on the Community and Diversity Engagement team at Blue Cross NC. She serves as a subject matter expert on diversity, equity and inclusion for marketing and community engagement. She has more than 15 years of experience in public health policy, program development, and implementation. Pam has experience working in multiple sectors providing equity leadership, team management and development, and measures of success across programs. She is passionate about creating spaces that help assure conditions for optimal health and safety for all people. During her time at the NC Division of Public Health she led the Chronic Disease and Injury Section in creating its first Health Equity Community of Practice and developing standards of practice for equity across the organization. Pam is a leading consultant and facilitator on health equity principles and practice, levels of racism and bias, and organizational change for equity at the individual, organizational, and policy levels. Pam earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) in 2003 and a Master of Public Health degree in Health Behavior and Health Education from the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Public Health in 2007. Pam is a mom of two boys, serves as Co-Chair of Partnership for a Healthy Durham, Board Member of UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health Alumni Association, and Co-Chair of their schools’ Parents of African American Children (PAAC) PTA Committee.

